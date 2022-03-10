Penn State rallies to beat Ohio State in Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 18 points and No. 11 seed Penn State rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat sixth-seeded Ohio State 71-68 in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The Nittany Lions ended a four-game skid against Ohio State and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, where they will face No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked Purdue. Penn State (14-16) used a 14-3 run for their first lead of the game, 56-54, with about six minutes to play. It was a two-possession game inside the final minute until Jamari Wheeler hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Ohio State (19-11).