Pastrnak lifts Bruins to 4-3 win over Blackhawks

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak snapped a tie with 17.2 seconds left, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Pastrnak finished with two goals and an assist. Jack Ahcan scored his first career goal and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who won for the eighth time in 10 games. Brandon Hagel scored twice for Chicago, and Alex DeBrincat extended his streak to five straight games with a goal, giving him 34 for the season. Patrick Kane got an assist for his eighth point in the last two games for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in six games.