Mississippi St. dominates second half, beats Gamecocks 73-51

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and 10th-seeded Mississippi State dominated the second half in beating seventh-seeded South Carolina 73-51 in a second-round SEC tournament game. Smith was 8-of-14 shooting in collecting his fourth double-double this season for the Bulldogs, who will take on two-seed and ninth-ranked Tennessee in Friday’s quarterfinals. Iverson Molinar added 19 points. Erik Stevenson scored 18 points, for the Gamecocks, who had only four field goals in the second half.