FRISCO, Texas — Kenneth Lofton Jr. made a layup with 24 seconds left to give Louisiana Tech the lead en route to a 59-57 win over Western Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Conference Tourney on Thursday night. Lofton recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Dayvion McKnight led the Hilltoppers with 20 points and seven rebounds.