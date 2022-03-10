CSU Fullerton ousts UC Davis 73-55 in Big West quarterfinals

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Damari Milstead had 24 points, E.J. Anosike added 16 points and 20 rebounds and Cal State Fullerton breezed to a 73-55 victory over UC Davis in the Big West Conference tournament quarterfinals. Milstead sank 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the second-seeded Titans (19-10). Caleb Fuller had 13 points and three blocks for the seventh-seeded Aggies (13-11). Fullerton will play either No. 3 seed Hawaii or sixth-seed UC Riverside in Friday’s semifinals.