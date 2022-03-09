Vanderbilt routs Georgia 86-51 in SEC tournament first round

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half as 11th-seeded Vanderbilt built a big lead and routed No. 14 seed Georgia 86-51 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Vanderbilt (16-15) will look for its third win in a row when it faces sixth-seeded Alabama in the second round on Thursday. The Commodores lost at home to the then-24th ranked Crimson Tide 74-72 about two weeks ago. Vanderbilt shot 16 of 41 (39%) from 3-point range, spread among 10 players. Jordan Wright and Myles Stute each made three. Braelen Bridges scored 15 points for Georgia (6-26).