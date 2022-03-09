Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:51 AM

SMU’s Davis is AAC player of year; Sampson top coach

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

IRVING, Texas (AP) — SMU senior guard Kendric Davis is the American Athletic Conference player of the year. Davis leads the conference with 19.5 points a game and is third with 4.6 assists. He was the only unanimous pick on the All-AAC first team in awards determined by a vote of the league’s 11 coaches. The other first-team picks are graduate senior forwards Josh Carlton and Fabian White Jr. of regular-season champion Houston, Tulane freshman guard Jalen Cook and Memphis 6-foot-11 center Jalen Duren, the unanimous pick for freshman of the year. Houston’s Kelvin Sampson is the league’s coach of the year for the third time.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content