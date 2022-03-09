Ndefo powers Saint Peter’s past Fairfield in MAAC tourney

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 20 points as Saint Peter’s topped Fairfield 77-63 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament. Daryl Banks III had 14 points for the Peacocks (17-11). Second-seeded Saint Peter’s dominated the first half and led 44-19 at intermission. Taj Benning had 19 points for the seventh-seeded Stags (15-18). Saint Peter’s advances to Friday’s semifinal round where it will face the winner of Thursday’s match-up between 11th-seeded Quinnipiac and No. 3 seed Siena.