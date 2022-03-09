Missouri beats Ole Miss in opener of SEC tournament

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half when 12th-seeded Missouri pulled away from 13th-seeded Mississippi for a 72-60 win in the Southeastern Conference tournament opener. Ronnie DeGray III had three 3-pointers and 14 points, all in the first half, to help the Tigers keep pace. Missouri will take on fifth-seeded LSU in Thursday’s second round. Matthew Murrell scored 16 points and Jarkel Joiner had 13 for the Rebels, who lost their fifth straight.