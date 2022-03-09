Mazepin shocked at firing from F1 team, creates foundation

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin says he’s still shocked about being fired from the Haas team following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is creating a foundation to help excluded athletes. Mazepin was fired last Saturday following F1’s decision to terminate its contract with the Russian GP. He says it’s a “very painful and unexpected situation for me.” Mazepin, whose father reportedly has close links with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sidestepped questions about the war, saying he sees it “on many more levels” than outsiders. Haas also ended its sponsorship with Russian company Uralkali, which is partly owned by Mazepin’s father, Dmitry Mazepin. The company is considering legal action.