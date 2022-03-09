Leicester striker Vardy out several weeks with knee injury

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will be sidelined for several weeks because of a knee injury. Manager Brendan Rodgers says Vardy sustained the knee problem in Leicester’s 1-0 win over Leeds on Saturday. The 35-year-old Vardy had only recently returned from a hamstring injury. Rodgers says, “Hopefully in the next three to four weeks it responds OK. He just felt soreness the day after the game.” Vardy is Leicester’s top scorer with 10 league goals despite the long layoff due to the hamstring issue. He made his first start of 2022 on Saturday. Leicester hosts French club Rennes on Thursday in the Europa Conference League last-16 first leg.