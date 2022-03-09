Jokic dominates Kings as Nuggets win after blowing big lead

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Denver Nuggets held on after blowing an 18-point lead and beat the Sacramento Kings 106-100. Monte Morris added 20 points and made a critical three-point play late to help preserve the Nuggets’ fourth consecutive win and 12th in the last 14 games. Bryn Forbes and Aaron Gordon each scored 11 points. De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and 10 assists for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes added 17 points and five rebounds. The Kings have lost six of eight since the All-Star break.