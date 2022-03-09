Florida women’s hoops coach Finley gets $3.7M contract

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida women’s basketball coach Kelly Rae Finley’s recently signed five-year contract is worth $740,000 annually. The University Athletic Association released her contract in response to a public records request. Finley signed it March 1, two days after agreeing to terms on the $3.7 million deal. The 36-year-old Finley will make $450,000 in base salary annually, $175,000 more than her predecessor, Cam Newbauer. She will get another $290,000 annually in allowances and incentives. The Gators accomplished rare feats in Finley’s debut season. She was named interim head coach in July after Newbauer resigned amid allegations he was verbally and physically abusing players.