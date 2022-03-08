Wake Forest’s Williams, Forbes take AP top honors for ACC

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Demon Deacons’ Steve Forbes was named coach of the year after leading then to an unexpectedly strong season. Duke’s Paolo Banchero was also named as newcomer of the year in results announced Tuesday. Williams and North Carolina big man Armando Bacot were the only unanimous first-team selections on the AP all-ACC teams. Duke had three all-ACC picks in Banchero on the first team, along with Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams on the second team.