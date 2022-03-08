Stevenson sparks Southern Miss past UTSA in C-USA tournament

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Stevenson had a go-ahead dunk inside the final minute on his way to 22 points and Southern Miss knocked UTSA out of the Conference USA tournament with a 67-64 victory in first-round action. Walyn Napper pitched in with 19 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (7-25), who went 1-17 during regular-season conference play. Jacob Germany scored a career-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-22). He also committed seven of their 18 turnovers. Southern Miss advances to play Florida Atlantic in the second round on Wednesday.