Seahawks releasing LB Bobby Wagner after trading Wilson

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has been informed he is being released by Seattle. Wagner confirmed the news to The Associated Press hours after the team agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Seattle is expected to make Wagner’s release official Wednesday. ESPN first reported Wagner was being cut. Wagner’s departure isn’t surprising but is another sign of the massive rebuild about to take place in Seattle. The 31-year-old Wagner is a six-time first-team All-Pro and likely a future Hall of Famer. But he carried a massive salary cap charge of $20.6 million for the 2022 season in the final year of his current contract.