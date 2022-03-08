Skip to Content
S. Dakota St. beats NDSU 73-69 for Summit League title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 21 points and 11 rebounds and South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 73-69 to win the Summit League tournament and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. South Dakota State (30-4) added to the program’s single-season record for win. The Jackrabbits, who became the first team in Summit League history to go undefeated in conference play, have won 21 game in a row — the longest active streak in Division I. Sam Griesel made 10 of 16 from the field and finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Bison.

