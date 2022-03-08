Ron Stander, ‘Bluffs Butcher,’ dies; fought Frazier in 1972

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ron Stander, whose fight against unbeaten world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier in 1972 was the highlight of his 13-year career, has died. He was 77. Toddy Stander said her husband died Tuesday from complications of diabetes at their Omaha-area home. Stander was known as the “Bluffs Butcher,” a nod to his hometown of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Stander drew national notice with a knockout of Earnie Shavers in 1970. The fight against Frazier was in Omaha — across the Missouri River from Council Bluffs. The two fought on even terms early, but Frazier imposed his will and the fight was stopped after four rounds.