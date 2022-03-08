Liverpool reaches CL quarterfinals despite loss to Inter

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool could cope with its first Anfield loss in a year to still overcome Inter Milan and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Leading 2-0 from the last-16 first leg in Italy, Lautaro Martinez’s swerving shot that reduced the deficit in the 61st minute gave the Italian champions a hope of a comeback. But within two minutes, Inter’s task was made more difficult when Alexis Sanchez was sent off after his follow-through on Fabinho earned him a second booking. Liverpool held on to lose 1-0 and advance 2-1 on aggregate.