Fiala gets 2 goals to help Wild halt slide, beat Rangers 5-2

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild delivered a much-needed 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers. Kevin Fiala scored twice in the second period, and Marcus Foligno added a goal and two assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored as the Wild broke a three-game home losing streak and won for the third time in their last 11 games. All-Star Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots for his third win at home in more than three months. Dryden Hunt and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers. Their three-game winning streak was stopped.