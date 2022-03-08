Court date reset for 2 NFL players, 2 others in Vegas case

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas postponed until next month a hearing in an assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants — Darrin Young and Percy Harris — didn’t have to appear in person in court on Tuesday. A prosecutor acknowledged that video evidence and witness statements are still being provided to their attorneys. The four each face felony charges of battery causing substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.