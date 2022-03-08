Bucs place franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin for 2nd time

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin will be one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers after the Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year. The team announced the move after failing to reach a long-term agreement with the 26-year-old. Godwin led the Bucs with a career-best 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns last season. He is recovering from surgery on his right knee. Godwin will earn $19.18 million under the franchise tag next season.