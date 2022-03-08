A big purse and a big mystery at The Players Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Players Championship offers the richest prize in golf. It has the strongest field among the biggest events. And it remains the most unpredictable. No one has ever won in consecutive years at The Players. That’s the task awaiting Justin Thomas. He won last year after rallying from three shots behind in the final round. Thomas hasn’t won since then, and he’s hoping to get it turned around on the TPC Sawgrass. The $20 million purse awards $3.6 million to the winner. More than money, players believe the tournament is growing in stature each year.