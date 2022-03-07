Oladipo returns, Herro scores 31, Heat top Rockets 123-106

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 11 points in in his first game in nearly a year, Tyler Herro scored 21 of his 31 points in the second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Houston Rockets 123-106. Oladipo was playing his first game since April 8 following a second surgery to repair a right quadriceps tendon. He took a charge on his first defensive possession, hitting the deck without any signs of problems, then took another later in the game and had a dunk near the end of his 15-minute stint. Jimmy Butler scored 21 points for Miami. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 22 points for Houston.