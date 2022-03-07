No. 1 Gonzaga beats San Francisco 81-71 win West Coast semis

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drew Timme scored 27 points, Chet Holmgren added 17 and top-ranked Gonzaga reached the West Coast Conference championship game for the 25th straight year by holding off San Francisco 81-71. The Zags worked the ball into the paint early and often, pushing around the smaller Dons while racing out to a 24-point second-half lead. The Dons mounted a late comeback, trimming the lead to eight while holding Gonzaga without a field goal over the final five and a half minutes. Gonzaga hit four free throws down the stretch to win its 14th straight opening WCC game. Khalil Shabazz scored nine of his 27 points during a 13-2 run that got San Francisco back in it and Julian Rishwain added 20.