NHL suspends agreement with Russia-based KHL

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL has suspended its dealings with the Russia-based KHL. The NHL told its teams to cease contact with KHL counterparts and Russia-based agents as part of the suspension of the memorandum of understanding between the leagues. The move could make it more difficult for NHL teams to sign players from the KHL. They can continue to communicate with North American agents certified by the NHL Players’ Association. Daily Faceoff first reported the NHL cutting cites with the KHL, and NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the decision in an email to The Associated Press. It’s the league’s latest move to sever ties with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.