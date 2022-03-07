Michigan’s Juwan Howard returns, has meetings with players

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Juwan Howard has resumed his role as Michigan’s basketball coach after serving a five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head. Howard met individually with each player Monday. The Wolverines are on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 17-13 record overall and 11-9 mark in the Big Ten. Michigan closed the regular season with a win over then-No. 23 Ohio State on the road Sunday. Howard will be back on the sideline Thursday in Indianapolis, leading the eighth-seeded Wolverines against ninth-seeded Indiana in the conference tournament quarterfinals.