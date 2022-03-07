Former FIFA official, Qatari soccer executive in Swiss court

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke and Qatari soccer executive Nasser al-Khelaïfi are back in a Swiss court. Federal prosecutors have appealed against the verdicts from a September 2020 trial. The Swiss Federal Criminal Court says Valcke, al-Khelaïfi and a third defendant were all in court in Bellinzona for the start of the appeal. It’s scheduled to last four days. Al-Khelaïfi is the president of French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain and head of Qatari broadcaster beIN Media Group. The allegations relate to World Cup television rights and to Valcke getting rent-free use of a vacation home in Sardinia bought in 2013 by a Qatari company.