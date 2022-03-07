Browns place franchise tag on tight end David Njoku

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have used a franchise tag for next season on tight end David Njoku, preventing him from hitting the free agent market. Njoku was one of the few bright spots last season for the Browns, who went 8-9 and missed the playoffs amid massive expectations. The 25-year-old caught 35 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. The Browns believe the first-round pick in 2017 can produce even more and have spoken to his agent about a long-term contract. It’s a dramatic turnaround for Njoku, who previously asked to be traded before emerging as one of the team’s most dependable weapons.