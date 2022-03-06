No. 7 UConn cruises past Marquette in Big East semifinals

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook scored 14 points Sunday and UConn cruised into the Big East title game with a 71-51 win over No. 5 seed Marquette. Christyn Williams and Dorka Juhasz each added 13 points for the Huskies (24-5), who will be looking to win a ninth straight conference tournament championship, including the seven they won while members of the American Athletic Conference. Aaliyah Edwards had eight points and 11 rebounds.. Karissa McLaughlin had 15 points and Jordan King added 12for Marquette (21-10), which must hope they have done enough to get an NCAA Tournament bid.