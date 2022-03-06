Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:16 PM

No. 20 Illinois beats No. 24 Iowa for share of Big Ten title

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By GAVIN GOOD
Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — No. 20 Illinois locked up a share of the Big Ten regular-season title when Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead a 74-72 win over No. 24 Iowa. The Fighting Illini’s hopes for a conference crown were kept alive when Nebraska upset No. 10 Wisconsin earlier Sunday. They didn’t let the opportunity go to waste, claiming at least a share of the Big Ten championship for the first time since winning it in 2004 and ’05. Illinois erased a 15-point first-half deficit, but Alfonso Plummer led the charge back en route to 15 points. Coleman Hawkins added nine points and 11 rebounds.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content