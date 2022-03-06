All-Star Allen injured during Cavs’ 104-96 win over Raptors

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen scored 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers widened their lead on Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings with a 104-96 win over the Raptors. However, the win may have been costly as All-Star Jarrett Allen reportedly suffered a fractured finger and will be out indefinitely. Allen also suffered a bruised quadriceps. Darius Garland had 17 points and 10 assists, Cedi Osman added 17 points and Kevin Love 15 as Cleveland improved to 3-0 against Toronto. Pascal Siakam scored 24 and Chris Boucher 21 for the Raptors, who opened a six-game road trip without All-Star guard Fred VanVleet. He has a sore knee.