MLB, players meet for 1st time since openers canceled

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its locked-out players resumed negotiations and met for more than 1 1/2 hours, five days after Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled opening day on March 31. Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Executive Vice President Morgan Sword went to the midtown Manhattan office of the players’ association on Sunday. The sides talked for 95 minutes in first face-to-face session since talks broke off Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida. There’s a chance the sides might talk again Monday. The lockout is in its 95th day. The sides remained far apart on the key issues of luxury tax, minimum salary and the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players.