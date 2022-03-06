Loyola Chicago beats Drake, returns to NCAA Tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lucas Williamson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Aher Uguak added 16 points and 10 boards and Loyola Chicago defeated Drake 64-58 to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. Ryan Schwieger added 13 points for the fourth-seeded Ramblers, who came through against the Bulldogs in a rugged championship game after losing twice in the regular season to Drake. Roman Penn scored 18 points and MVC freshman of the year Tucker DeVries had 15 points and a career-high five blocks for Drake.