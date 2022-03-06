Lightning score 3 goals in 32 seconds, beat Blackhawks 6-3

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice, Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night. The Lightning came from behind with a five-goal outburst over seven minutes bridging the second and third periods. Hedman, Corey Perry and Sergachev scored Tampa Bay’s last three goals in a 32-second span in the third. Cal Foote and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots and picked up his league-leading 30th victory of the season. Dylan Strome, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves.