Kilde wins home ski race in Norway, locks up super-G title

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde pleased his Norwegian home crowd by winning a World Cup super-G and locking up the season discipline title with a race to spare. The Olympic bronze medalist mastered a downhill-like course set on the Oympiabakken hill in sunny conditions to edge James Crawford of Canada by 0.07 seconds. Olympic super-G champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was 0.12 behind in third. It was Kilde’s 13th career win but only his first in 18 starts at the Alpine skiing venue of the 1994 Winter Games. Marco Odermatt was Kilde’s main rival for the super-G title but the Swiss finished 28th.