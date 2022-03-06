China’s Ashun Wu cruises to Kenya Open title

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ashun Wu of China shot a 6-under 65 in the final round to easily hold off a chasing pack of three players and win the Kenya Open by four strokes. Wu completed each of his rounds under par to finish on 16-under 268 to cruise to victory at the Muthaiga Golf Club despite starting the final day four shots off the lead. Aaron Cockerill, Thriston Lawrence and Hurly Long finished with a share of second place without seriously challenging for the lead.