Barcelona continues to move up Spanish league, beats Elche

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Substitutes Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay scored second-half goals as Barcelona came from behind to beat Elche 2-1 to continue its upward move in the Spanish league. The victory took Barcelona from fourth to third place, ahead of Real Betis which hosts Atlético Madrid later Sunday. The Catalan club can finish the round in the top three for the first time since the opening round. Barcelona stayed 15 points behind league leader Real Madrid. Depay scored the winner by converting an 84th-minute penalty kick called after a video review because of a handball.