Timberwolves beat Trail Blazers 135-121 for 4th straight win

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 15 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves used a late run to hold off the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 135-121 for their fourth straight win. The Timberwolves are averaging 133.3 points per game in the stretch and trail Denver by two games for the sixth spot in the Western Conference. Jaylen Nowell scored 22 points and D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and 14 assists as six Minnesota players finished in double-figure scoring. Anfernee Simons had 38 points, including a career-high tying nine 3-pointers, for the Trail Blazers, who’ve lost four straight. Rookie Brandon Williams scored a career-high 21 points as Portland also had six players in double figures.