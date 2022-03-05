Real Madrid routs Real Sociedad 4-1 before PSG decider

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga strike scorching goals to lead Real Madrid from behind to beat Real Sociedad 4-1 and increase its lead of the Spanish league. Karim Benzema adds a second-half penalty to take his league-leading goal tally to 20. Both teams pose with shirts and large signs reading “Everyone for Ukraine” in Spanish to protest Russia’s invasion of its neighbor before kickoff. Madrid leads Sevilla by eight points. Madrid now will prepare for Wednesday’s critical game against Paris Saint-Germain with the French powerhouse holding a 1-0 advantage going into the return leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.