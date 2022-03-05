No. 3 NC State women top No. 21 Va. Tech, reach title game

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 3 North Carolina State used a strong second half to pull away from No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-55 on Saturday and advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game. Jada Boyd added 16 points and Raina Perez had nine points for NC State (28-3), which is seeking its third straight tournament title. The Wolfpack will face the Miami-Notre Dame winner on Sunday. Kayan Traylor had 18 points for Virginia Tech (23-9), which played without the ACC women’s player of the year Elizabeth Kitley. Kitley injured her right shoulder in the Hokies’ 87-80 quarterfinal win over North Carolina on Friday. She participated in warmups, but did not play.