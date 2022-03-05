No. 22 Murray State beats Morehead State to win OVC tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 23 points to lead No. 22 Murray State over Morehead State 71-67 to give the Racers their 20th consecutive victory, the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament. MVP Justice Hill added 21 points for the 30-2 Racers, who shot just 38% from the field but won the rebounding battle 47-31 and had an edge on second-chance points. The defending OVC tournament champion Eagles got an MVP-like performance from forward Johni Broome, who finished with 32 points and eight rebounds. Neither team held more than a two-possession lead for the entire second half.