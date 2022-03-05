No. 14 Indiana women top No. 13 Ohio St in Big Ten semis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nicole Cardano-Hillary led a balanced attack with 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 14 Indiana moved within a game of making Big Ten Conference history with a 70-62 win over No. 13 Ohio State in the semifinals . If the fifth-seeded Hoosiers win the championship game they will become the first team to win four straight to win the tournament. Indiana was a five-seed in 2002 when it won the title but there were fewer teams in the league and hasn’t been back to the title game since. Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points for top-seeded Ohio State, league co-champion with Iowa,