Miller leads Miami rally for 18-down to beat Syracuse 75-72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored six of his 25 points in the final 25 seconds and finished with season-high 13 rebounds, Kameron McGusty had 15 of his 19 points after halftime and Miami scored the final 10 points in a 75-72 win over Syracuse in the regular season finale for both teams. Isaiah Wong scored 15 points and Charlie Moore added 11 points, eight assists and two steals for Miami (22-9, 14-6). Buddy Boeheim hit five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points for Syracuse (15-16, 9-11). Joseph Girard III added four 3s and 17 points and Jimmy Boehem scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Moore had two steals in the final minute and Miller scored six points — including two putbacks — to cap a 10-0 closing run.