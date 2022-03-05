McKinnis double-double sparks Jackson State past MVSU 76-69

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jayveous McKinnis had 15 points and 12 rebounds to power Jackson State to a 76-69 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Jonas James III had 16 points to top the Tigers (11-18, 9-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dyllan Taylor added 13 points, while Ken Evans Jr. scored 10. Terry Collins had 16 points to lead the Delta Devils (2-26, 2-16), who have lost five straight. David McCoy added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists