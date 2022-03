MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis tossed in 28 points, Darryl Morsell scored 20 and Marquette extended its home winning streak to eight games with an 85-77 victory over St. John’s. Kur Kuath had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East Conference). Dylan Addae-Wusu had 19 points for the Red Storm (16-14, 8-11).