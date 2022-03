ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House tossed in 27 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 to lead New Mexico past UNLV 76-67. House made 12 of 13 foul shots and added six rebounds for the Lobos (13-18, 5-12 Mountain West Conference). Bryce Hamilton had 28 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (18-13, 10-8).