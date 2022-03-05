Forbidden Kingdom romps in San Felipe; Baffert takes 2nd

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Forbidden Kingdom romped to a 5 3/4-length victory in the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. He defeated a pair of 3-year-old colts from the barn of embattled trainer Bob Baffert. Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Forbidden Kingdom ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.98. Forbidden Kingdom took the lead out of the gate on the way to his third win in five career starts. Baffert’s entry, Doppelganger, finished second. The trainer’s other colt, Armagnac, was sixth in the field of seven. In the $300,000 Gotham Stakes in New York, the Baffert-trained Rockefeller finished last in the 10-horse field.