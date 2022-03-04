Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban

By SAM METZ and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s governor says he’ll veto a ban on transgender girls in youth sports. The Senate had passed legislation late Friday night that said transgender girls wouldn’t be able to play sports on teams that correspond with their gender identity. If signed by the governor, Utah would be the 12th state in the United States with such a ban. Amendments introduced in the final hours before lawmakers adjourn had to return to the House for approval before landing on the desk of Republican Gov. Spencer Cox. Lawmakers are in their final hours before they adjourn.