Towns, Reid score 20, lead Timberwolves past Thunder 138-101

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid each scored 20 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 138-101 for their third straight win. Taurean Prince scored 18 points, D’Angelo Russell scored 17 and Jaden McDaniels added 16 for the Timberwolves. Minnesota has averaged 131.3 points during their its streak. The Timberwolves have won six of eight overall. Minnesota’s reserves, led by Reid and Prince, outscored Oklahoma City’s 74-18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and Isaiah Roby added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City was missing injured starters Josh Giddey and Lu Dort.